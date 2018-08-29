You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on US-Mexico trade deal; won steady

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 3:24 PM

file6v0vqkfr5zo1l98lm7fb (1).jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose slightly on Wednesday on positive sentiment about the US-Mexico trade deal, but concerns over the Sino-US tariff war capped gains. The South Korean won was flat while bond yields fell. At 06.30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 5.91 points or 0.26 per cent at 2,309.03. Dongkuk Steel Mill ended 15 per cent higher on expectations of rising demand for steel plate.

Shares of Woongjin added 14.4 per cent as the company seeks to take over Coway, in cooperation with local private equity firm Stic Investment. Remarks by the US Defense Secretary hit South Korean construction stocks exposed to the North, such as Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Bumyang Construction , which lost 2.9 per cent each.

The won was quoted at 1,110.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,110. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.68 per US dollar, down 0.31 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.65 per dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.15 per cent. The KOSPI is down around 6.7 per cent so far this year, and up by 0.05 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 252,045,000 shares and, of the total 898 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 423. Foreigners were net buyers of 120,624 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has risen 4.16 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.77. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.949 per cent, lower than the previous day's 1.97 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty to enter Hainan property market with 40% joint venture

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB, Synagie tie up to help SMEs manage online sales channels

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disposal of RHT's assets to Fortis 'on normal commercial terms': IFA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening