You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks roar back on strong Chinese trade data

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 3:29 PM

colin-ss-14.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index roared back on Thursday, erasing its early losses, driven by solid trade figures from neighbouring China. The South Korean won and bond yields fell.

The major index closed up 24.37 points or 1.11 per cent at 2,225.85, climbing for a fourth straight session.

In early trading, Kospi retreated on institutions' selloff but it began to tick up following the bullish trade data from China, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

China's January dollar-denominated exports rose 9.1 per cent from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.5 per cent, both beating analysts' expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While US-China trade talks are in focus, US President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension on the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The biggest Kospi stock, Samsung Electronics, added 2.8 per cent, reaching its highest level since Sept 27, last year.

The won was quoted at 1,125.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.3 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,121.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.34 per US dollar, down 0.07 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.5 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.02 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 7.9 per cent so far this year, and up by 8.55 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 553.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 445. Foreigners were net sellers of 51.07 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The US dollar has risen 1.08 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan 31 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan 21. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.28. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent, while the most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.799 per cent, lower than 1.802 per cent last quoted on the previous session. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
5 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Lien Choong Luen, GOJEK Singapore GM (1).JPG
Feb 14, 2019
Garage

Gojek appoints consultant Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening