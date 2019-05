South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Thursday on growing anxiety over the Sino-US conflicts involving Huawei Technologies, with the spillover impact dragging on a South Korean telecom operator.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Thursday on growing anxiety over the Sino-US conflicts involving Huawei Technologies, with the spillover impact dragging on a South Korean telecom operator.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 5.27 points, or 0.26 per cent at 2,059.59.

The KOSPI has risen 0.91 per cent so far this year, but has lost 6.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS