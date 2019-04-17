You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks snap 13-session winning streak

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 4:14 PM

COLIN-KOS-17.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index closed lower on Wednesday to snap a 13-session winning streak as investors shrugged off upbeat data from China. The South Korean won saw modest gains, while the benchmark bond yield also climbed.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi ended down 2.74 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,245.89 points.

As market consensus on Korean firms' profits are being cut sharply, Kospi lacks internal power to drive its rebound, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 per cent pace in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown, as industrial production jumped sharply and consumer demand showed signs of improvement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners were net buyers of 75.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions and individuals were net sellers of stocks worth 1.1 billion won and 59.6 billion won, respectively.

The won was quoted at 1,134.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,135.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.8 per US dollar, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.7 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 per cent after US stocks ended higher. Japanese stocks rose 0.25 per cent.

The Kospi rose 10.04 per cent so far this year, and climbed 3.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 445.95 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 470.

The won lost 1.7 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 109.34, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.781 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.954 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others

Must Read

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening