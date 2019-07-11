You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks surge as Fed chief boosts rate cut expectations

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 3:47 PM

file6uc642rh1w11a0oovo0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares soared on Thursday, after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month, while leading chipmakers extended a rally in Seoul. The won gained 0.7 per cent, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark Kospi stock index closed up 21.80 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 2,080.58.

Mr Powell confirmed that the US economy was still under threat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war, saying the central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate".

Following Mr Powell's remarks on Wednesday, investors are almost certain of a rate cut by the US central bank, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. Bargain hunting by foreigners lifted chipmakers, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up 1.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, on expectations that Japan's export curbs may ease a supply glut of South Korean memory chips.

Still, the dispute between South Korea and Japan over wartime forced labour would affect South Korea's economic growth, said Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

South Korea's ruling party also announced that up to about 300 billion won would be included in a supplementary budget bill to cope with the export restrictions.

Foreigners were net buyers of 362.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.69 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,181.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.6 per US dollar, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.4 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.72 per cent, after US stocks touched new highs. Japanese stocks rose 0.51 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 1.98 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 365.11 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 644.

The won has lost 4.9 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.54, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by two basis points to 1.417 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.545 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

ak_pg_1107.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly