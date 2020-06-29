You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks tumble as virus dents recovery hopes

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 3:22 PM

file7b5w8qgmkz6132ezvlk4.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Monday tumbled near 2 per cent as investors sought safe assets after a resurgence in global coronavirus cases dented recovery hopes. The Korean won inched up, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi fell 41.17 points or 1.93 per cent to 2,093.48.

The index tracked Wall Street's fall on Friday as some US states including Texas reconsidered their reopening plans.

South Korea's health authorities called on Monday for citizens to stagger vacation schedules and avoid gatherings at workplaces and religious facilities, as coronavirus infections from small clusters persist.

The national tally is near 13,000 cases as of midnight Sunday.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks jump 1% on Wall Street gains

YG Entertainment surged as much as 21 per cent as a new single by the company's girl-band Blackpink broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record.

Foreigners were net sellers of 230.40 billion won (S$266.5 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,198.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,200.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.5, up 0.4 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.2.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.99 per cent.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 631.63 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 135.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 112.11.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 0.837 per cent in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 1.359 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 202 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday, taking Singapore's total to 43,661.

Jun 29, 2020 03:11 PM
Real Estate

Mount Emily residential block up for collective sale with S$24m guide price

A FREEHOLD residential property at Mount Emily Road has been launched for sale by tender at a guide price of S$24...

Jun 29, 2020 03:09 PM
Technology

Jack Ma's new chieftain lays out plan to fend off Tencent

[SHANGHAI] Billionaire Jack Ma's newest chieftain is accelerating Alipay's evolution into an online mall for...

Jun 29, 2020 02:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold edges closer to US$1,800 as virus cases surpass 10 million

[LONDON] Gold futures edged closer toward US$1,800 an ounce -- a level last seen at the end of 2011 -- as demand for...

Jun 29, 2020 02:57 PM
Garage

Vanda Global, Marsh Singapore partner up to help firms access risk and insurance services

CLIENTS of venture capital fund manager Vanda Global Capital will now be able to tap services from insurance broker...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.