You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won climb over Powell comment, bullish Wall Street

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 10:16 AM

doc71mom65d506irtxl3xm_doc70d486v71k31f9zdlbt1.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index ticked up on Monday tracking Wall Street, which hit a new high on Friday. The won gained as the US dollar weakened in response to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Bond yields fell.

At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.84 points or 0.12 per cent at 2,296.05.

Construction and steel stocks with exposure to North Korea, including Hanil Hyundai Cement and Sungshin Cement, dropped over 10 per cent after US President Donald Trump cancelled Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea on Friday, saying the two countries were not making sufficient progress on denuclearisation.

The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,118.9. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.7 per US dollar, down 0.03 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.15 per US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.85 per cent.

The KOSPI is down around 7.1 per cent so far this year, and up by 0.36 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won (S$1.5 trillion).

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 105,961,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 281.

Foreigners were net buyers of 62,382 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 4.53 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 108.71. The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.96 per cent, lower than the previous day's 1.97 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening