Seoul: Stocks, won gain on robust US jobs data

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won rose along with Asian peers on Monday after strong US jobs report bolstered optimism in the world's largest economy and offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could retard global economic growth.

As at 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.80 points or 0.36 per cent at 2,447.76. The won was quoted at 1,071.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,075.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.75 per US dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.35 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.13 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.37 per cent.

The KOSPI is down around 1.2 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.60 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 433,245,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 433.

Foreigners were net buyers of 17,725 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has risen 0.41 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6 this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.04 point to 107.85. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.209 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.19 per cent.

Reuters

