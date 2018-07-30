You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won lower; central bank meetings, US data eyed

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 3:19 PM

file6ucdl8fzx8y1dnb6q9qc.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and the won weakened on Monday ahead of key central bank meetings and US inflation and payrolls data. The US Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates while reaffirming its outlook for further gradual rises. South Korean bond yields rose.

At 0630 GMT, the Kospi was down 1.48 points or 0.06 per cent at 2,293.51. South Korean sub-index for electric and electronics dipped 1 per cent, leading the losses. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics tumbled 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Conglomerate Hyundai Group companies and affiliates closed higher after North Korea accepted the company's request to visit North Korea. Hyundai Rotem and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd jumped as much as 7 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, while Hyundai Corp climbed 4.4 per cent.

The won was quoted at 1,120.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.1. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.93 per US dollar, down 0.47 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.2 per dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.49 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.74 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI is down around 7.0 per cent so far this year, and down by 4.54 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. 

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 202,744,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 485. Foreigners were net buyers of 134,719 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has risen 5.02 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.03. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.13 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.11 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Ultra-long haul flights take off
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
5 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing platform

BP_SGships_300718_72.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's offshore industry recovering, but no return to glory days

BP_Mark Mobius_300718_94.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

Mobius sees no bottom yet for China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening