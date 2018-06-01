You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won rise as exports growth supports sentiment

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 3:49 PM

BP_KOSPI_010618_40.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index and won rose on Friday, as market sentiment improved thanks to end-month economic exports data that showed robust growth.

At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI was up 15.95 points or 0.66 per cent at 2,438.96. The won was quoted at 1,075 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,077.7. The currency gained 0.3 per cent, which was the biggest weekly per centage gain since May 11.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,074.3 per US dollar, up 0.49 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.05 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.14 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI slipped 0.9 per cent on week, and has fallen 3.6 per cent in the previous 30 days. It is down around 1.8 per cent so far this year. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 596,231,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 415.

Foreigners were net buyers of 233,576 million won worth of shares.  The US dollar has risen 0.74 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, while the low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6. In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.9. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.191 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.20 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminium tariffs

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening