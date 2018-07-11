You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won tumble on intensifying Sino-US trade war

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 10:21 AM

SKOREA-STOCKS-FOREX-071707.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and the won weakened on Wednesday on escalating Sino-US trade tensions, after US trade representative Lighthizer said it will impose tariffs of 10 per cent on additional US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Bond yields also fell.

At 01:11 GMT, the Kospi was down 29.64 points or 1.29 per cent at 2,264.52.

The sub-index for transportation equipment sector tumbled 1.7 per cent. Hyundai Motor fell 2 per cent while Ssangyong Motor rose as much as 25.3 per cent, marking its highest level since February. The gain came after Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company plans to invest about 1.3 trillion won (S$1.58 billion) in Ssangyong Motor over next 3-4 years.

The won was quoted at 1,121.7 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.51 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,116.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.6 per US dollar, down 0.73 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.7 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.75 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks fell 1.94 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 7 per cent so far this year, and down by 6.77 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 144,592,000 shares and, of the total 875 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 210.

Foreigners were net sellers of 20,054 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has risen 5.18 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.25. The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.07 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening