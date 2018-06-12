You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings
SGX RegCo says recent privatisations have raised 2 issues - whether controlling shareholders should vote, and whether exit offers are too low
SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is mulling changes to its listing rules, which - if they come to pass - could curtail the role of controlling shareholders in a voluntary delisting, when the odds are often stacked heavily against minority shareholders.
