You are here

Home > Stocks
BT EXCLUSIVE

SGX plans to hard-code due diligence banking guidelines into listing rules

SGX RegCo also studying crypto-assets and ICOs and intends to publish guidance soon
Tue, Oct 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BT_20181016_ANGTAN15_3590401.jpg
SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin says rule changes will clearly spell out what is expected from issue managers in terms of their roles and responsibilities.

Singapore

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) plans to incorporate the due diligence guidelines issued by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) under its Listing Rules, following a public consultation that will take place by the year end.

Currently, these guidelines for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz-cbd-111018.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Most firms still unaware of industry transformation maps

ST20180910_201897526082_pixsph_SyazaNisrina_1597.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH FY18 profit down in absence of one-off gains

Most Read

1 Healthy correction or sign of worse to come?
2 Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility
3 Congestion issues at Jewel Changi Airport should be looked into
4 Temasek to debut tranche for retail investors with planned offer of 5-year bonds for up to S$400m
5 Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file70y8ryns97czd8ytb4a.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek launches first 5-year bond for retail investors with fixed rate of 2.7%

file70y8ryns97czd8ytb4a.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong acquires two architectural firms

Collection Point at habitat by honestbee.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Startups

World's first tech-enabled grocery, dining concept 'habitat by honestbee' makes debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening