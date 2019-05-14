Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS shares closed down 2.07 per cent, or S$0.55 at S$26.00 following Citi Investment Research's downgrade of its shares to "neutral" from "buy" on Monday.
Citi lowered DBS' target price to S$27 from S$31.10 due to the lender's exposure to China, which is being hit by the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg