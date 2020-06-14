You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore equity analysts aren't as optimistic as global funds

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 12:41 PM

[SINGAPORE] Analyst expectations for Singapore equities have yet to catch up with the optimism displayed by some global investors.

Fund managers and strategists at Fidelity International, Citigroup and Bank of Singapore are bullish on the city-state's US$396 billion stock market, citing valuations, fiscal stimulus and the reopening of the economy. The sell side, however, sees only limited upside for the nation's benchmark index.

The Straits Times Index (STI), which has risen 19 per cent from a low in March, is projected to rise another 10 per cent over the next 12 months based on analyst consensus, close to the lowest estimated return since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Singapore is "one of the cheapest" markets in Asia and its economy is reopening, Fidelity fund managers, Paras Anand and George Efstathopoulos said in a web briefing on Thursday.

The South-east Asian nation has started to ease its nationwide lockdown this month after providing stimulus amounting to about 20 per cent of its gross domestic product to contain what may possibly be its worst contraction since independence in 1965. The city-state is on track to lift more restrictions on companies and residents by the end of June.

SEE ALSO

STI 0.72% lower for the day, 2.43% down for the week

The STI is still down about 17 per cent this year and is trading near a record-low valuation of 0.9 times book value, significantly lower than the 2.2 times for the MSCI All-Country World Index.

For Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, the low valuations for Singapore stocks will work in their favour as "investors are looking to participate by seeking value plays which have lagged", he said.

The sell side may have limited optimism for Singapore stocks, but the global rotation toward cyclical and value shares will continue to support the local market in the near term, he said.

Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citi's private-banking arm, said Singapore is among the team's top picks due to the stimulus given by the nation's government to contain the damage caused by the pandemic. The bank bought shares of Singaporean companies last month and expects industrial, export and transportation segments to do better than others.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 03:28 PM
Real Estate

More than 19,000 home renovation projects get BCA approval to resume works

[SINGAPORE] More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit...

Jun 13, 2020 03:20 PM
Government & Economy

347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 347 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,197....

Jun 13, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

PERENNIAL's chief executive Pua Seck Guan is partnering with several other substantial shareholders, including Kuok...

Jun 13, 2020 02:27 PM
Consumer

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater Covid-19 risk, new study finds

[SAN FRANCISCO] New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure...

Jun 13, 2020 01:52 PM
Consumer

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

[BENGALURU] Britain's Cineworld Group said on Friday it abandoned its US$1.65 billion deal to buy Cineplex, citing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.