You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Monday

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 6:13 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FOLLOWING a dour May, the local benchmark index managed to register modest gains in the first trading session of June but trade worries and global growth concerns continue to hang over investor sentiment.

Tensions between the US and China are not showing signs of cooling. Washington has also ramped up its offensive on Mexico and also said that it would not offer preferential trade treatment to India from Wednesday, in a bid to pressure New Delhi to increase market access for US goods.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,123.46, up 5.70 points or 0.2 per cent. 

"The local benchmark index was noticeably oscillating near neutral throughout the day, with the sector performance mixed," IG market strategist Pan Jingyi observed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, equity markets were mixed. Australia, China and Japan posted losses. Malaysia and South Korea finished higher. Hong Kong was flat.

"The Caixin manufacturing PMI surprise coupled with the softening of the US dollar at the start of the week provided some breathing room for Asia markets that had led to the rather mixed bag we are seeing across the region," Ms Pan said.

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.06 billion securities, 83 per cent daily average in the first four months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$880.80 million, 86 per cent above the January-to-April daily average.

CMC Markets' market analyst Margaret Yang noted that trading volumes remained low as "cautious sentiment and trade uncertainties kept investors and traders away from the market, inhibiting risk-taking activities".

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 210 to 143. The benchmark index fared better, having 12 of its 30 components in the red.

Genting Singapore was the benchmark index's most traded stock, with 29.7 million shares changing hands. The casino operator was unchanged at 87 Singapore cents.

The local banks were mixed. DBS Group Holdings ended S$0.23 or 0.9 per cent down at S$24.06. Meanwhile, OCBC Bank edged up two Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent higher at S$10.59 and United Overseas Bank closed at S$23.59, adding nine Singapore cents or 0.4 per cent.

Among non-STI counters, Indofood Agri Resources was one of the big gainers on the day. Its shares jumped five Singapore cents or 18.2 per cent to close at 32.5 cents after Indonesian instant noodle maker Indofood Sukses Makmur raised its buyout offer price for IndoAgri to 32.75 cents on Sunday.

Oil and gas company Rex International closed 0.3 Singapore cent or 5.2 per cent up at 6.1 cents.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

doc75mo47sa3k81dueasi2u_doc75h2w2diif4wslas447.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator, GLIDE

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening