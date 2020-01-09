You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares advance after Nasdaq ends at record; STI up 0.4% at Thursday's open

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 9:32 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

rk_sgx_090120.jpg
Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday tracking Wall Street stocks overnight, after US President Donald Trump seemed to tone down his rhetoric against Iran.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday tracking Wall Street stocks overnight, after US President Donald Trump seemed to tone down his rhetoric against Iran.

The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.4 per cent, or 12.83 points to 3,258.72 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 89 to 17, after about 57.8 million shares worth S$77.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ASTI gained 10.2 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 5.4 cents, while Moya Asia added 5.6 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 9.4 cents. Both counters had about 4.7 million shares changing hands each.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks were also back in the green, following a mixed close on Wednesday. DBS edged up 0.2 per cent, or six Singapore cents to S$25.79, OCBC added 0.6 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$11.08, while UOB gained 0.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$26.87.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Frasers Property, Fu Yu, Singapore eDevelopment

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday evening, OCBC said it has priced A$150 million (S$139.5 million) of senior floating-rate notes due 2022, under its US$30 billion global medium term note programme. Separately, the lender has also hired former HSBC Greater China chief, Helen Wong, to lead its new wholesale banking unit, effective Feb 3.

Other active index stocks on the Singapore bourse included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 2.6 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.19, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which was up 1.2 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$2.51.

Over in the US, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged to a fresh record on Wednesday, advancing 0.7 per cent by the closing bell, after the US and Iran appeared to be stepping back from a deeper military conflict. The Dow also gained 0.6 per cent, while the broad-based S&P 500 finished up 0.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks also rallied, taking the cue from the US overnight.

Japan's Topix rose 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi added 1.4 per cent, while Australia stocks gained 1 per cent, data from Bloomberg showed.

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Thursday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning with hefty gains, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as tensions...

Jan 9, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares rebound as Middle East tensions wane

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Thursday advanced to their highest in a month after US President Donald Trump's...

Jan 9, 2020 09:27 AM
Garage

Everyone wants a piece of enterprise tech companies

[SAN FRANCISCO] With all eyes this week on the CES trade show in Las Vegas, famous for a mind-boggling array of...

Jan 9, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.73...

Jan 9, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Frasers Property, Fu Yu, Singapore eDevelopment

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly