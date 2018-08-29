You are here

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 5:48 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.63 points to 3,243.92.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 177 gainers to 189 losers, as some 1.28 billion shares worth S$817.1 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 295.95 million shares traded, flat at 0.2 Singapore cent. Other actives included Rex International with 76.01 million shares traded, up 16.39 per cent to 7.1 Singapore cents and DeClout Limited with 50.52 million shares traded, up 7.32 per cent to 8.8 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank, down 0.28 per cent to S$25.33, and UOB, up 0.33 per cent to S$27.43.

