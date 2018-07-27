You are here

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Friday

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:45 PM
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 3.62 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,324.98. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 173, after about 1.93 billion shares worth S$936.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was CH Offshore, which rose 0.8 per cent to 13.1 Singapore cents, with 371.7 million shares changing hands. This was mostly due to a married deal with Baker Technology snapping up some 371.6 million shares in the company to take on a 52.7 per cent stake. 

Other active stocks included SIA which fell 5.37 per cent to S$10.22, and Venture Corp which was down 2.3 per cent to S$16.84.

