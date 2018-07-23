You are here

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:48 PM
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,293.71. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 200 to 191, with about 1.66 billion shares worth S$956.6 million changing hands.

The most actively traded counters were Apac Strategic, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 54 million shares traded, and Oceanus Group which fell 16.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent, with 28.5 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was up 12 per cent to S$18.25, and DBS which fell 1 per cent to S$26.

