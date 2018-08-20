Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 4.73 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,204.71.

Gainers outnumbered losers 208 to 191, with about 1.28 billion shares worth S$859.1 million in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which rose 0.8 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.65, with 44.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM Holdings which rose 14.5 per cent to S$0.99, and Genting Singapore which lost 0.9 per cent to S$1.06.