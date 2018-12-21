You are here

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Friday

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 5:38 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished in the red on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 4.58 points to 3,046.04. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 235 to 147 on turnover of about 1.31 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources, which fell 4.08 per cent to S$0.235 with 64.3 million shares changing hands. 

Financials traded mixed on the day - DBS was up 0.21 per cent to S$23.45, and UOB put on 0.17 per cent to S$24.35, but OCBC retreated 0.09 per cent to S$11.07.

