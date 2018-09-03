Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed 0.2 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 6.28 points to 3,207.2 on the first day of trading in September.

About 1.81 billion shares worth S$823 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.45 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 240 to 154.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which closed at S$0.002 with 59.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Black Gold Natural Resources.

Among index listed stocks, DBS shares closed flat at S$24.95 and Singtel shares ended S$0.03 or 0.93 per cent down at S$3.20.