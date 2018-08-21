Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,199.89.

Losers outnumbered gainers 193 to 182, after about 1.08 billion shares worth S$927.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose 22.9 per cent to 14.5 Singapore cents, with 64 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM Holdings which fell 17.1 per cent to 82 Singapore cents, and UOB which rose 0.7 per cent to S$26.90.