You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday, bucking regional trend

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 6:12 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

REGIONAL markets drummed to their own beat in a Tuesday session that lacked market catalysts, with the Singapore bourse closing lower, weighed down by financials.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,165.32, down 5.45 points or 0.2 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea closed higher.

"Against the backdrop of a lack of reaction towards US President Donald Trump's words (on not being ready to make a trade deal with China) and the vacuum of leads, the local STI had largely waffled along," IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted.

"It had also been a mixed bag between sectors with no clear indication of changes in risk sentiment despite Mr Trump's seeming threat of the potential for more tariffs on Chinese imports to come along."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 929.37 million securities or 73 per cent of the daily average in the first four months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.74 billion, 70 per cent above the January-to-April daily average.

Across the market, advancers outpaced decliners 188 to 177. The benchmark index had 12 of the STI's 30 components trading in the red.

Genting Singapore was the benchmark index's most traded stock, with 27.2 million shares changing hands. The casino operator's shares gained one Singapore cent or 1.1 per cent to close at S$0.89.

Traders told The Business Times that Genting Singapore was oversold by investors since posting first-quarter earnings on May 9, and share performance on Tuesday may have been supported by Asian markets rebounding and more awareness of the company confirming last Thursday its bid to develop Japan's integrated resort in Osaka.

Financials weighed on the STI's performance on Tuesday. DBS Group Holdings closed 10 Singapore cents or 0.4 per cent lower at S$24.96, OCBC Bank dropped five Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent to S$10.94 while United Overseas Bank pared gains from recent sessions to end at S$24.31, down 39 Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares in bourse operator Singapore Exchange shed S$0.20 or 2.6 per cent to close at S$7.42.

Telcos also saw their shares close in negative territory. Singtel slid to trade three Singapore cents or 1 per cent lower at S$3.14 and StarHub retreated two Singapore cents or 1.3 per cent to end at S$1.49.

On Monday, fellow mobile network operator M1 revealed that it will replace its existing 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset bundles from Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2019
Garage

SVCA, Cambridge Associates to produce S-E Asian private equity, venture benchmarks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening