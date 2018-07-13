Singapore shares close 0.2% up on Friday

SINGAPORE shares finished 0.2 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 7.34 points to close at 3,260.35.

Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 154, or about three up for every two down, as some 1.72 billion shares worth S$917.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Genting Singapore, which rose one Singapore cent to S$1.26 with 28.98 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Ezion.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Bank, which added 25 Singapore cents or 0.96 per cent to finish at S$26.25; and Singtel, which shed two Singapore cents or 0.61 per cent to end at S$3.24.