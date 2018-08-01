Singapore shares close 0.27% up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.27 per cent, or 9.1 points, to close at 3,328.95.

Losers outnumbered gainers 235 to 177, or about four down for every three up, as 1.51 billion shares worth S$1.10 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.079 with 59.66 million shares changing hands. Other actives included AEM with 233.76 million shares traded, down 24.62 per cent to S$0.75, and Genting Singapore with 27.99 million shares changing hands, down 0.78 per cent to S$1.27.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank, which advanced 0.71 per cent to S$26.94, and Singtel, which gained 0.31 per cent to S$3.22.