Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:56 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.3 per cent or 8.03 points to 3,050.62. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 281 to 125, with about 1.21 billion shares worth S$869.8 million changing hands.

Actively traded counters included Ezion Holdings, which fell 6.38 per cent to S$0.044 with 46.6 million shares changing hands, and Golden Agri-Resources, down 2 per cent to S$0.245 with 36.4 million shares traded.

Banks finished firmly in the red with DBS dipping 0.72 per cent to S$23.40, UOB losing 0.21 per cent to S$24.31, and OCBC paring 0.54 per cent to S$11.08.

