Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.17 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,117.61.

Losers edged out gainers 186 to 171, after about 1.73 billion shares worth S$1.95 billion changed hands.

Drivers of trading activity included Golden Agri-Resources, up 6.52 per cent with 44.7 million shares traded, and Singtel, which saw about 40 million shares traded and the afternoon's gains erased to close flat at S$3.08.