You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 5:44 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.17 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,117.61. 

Losers edged out gainers 186 to 171, after about 1.73 billion shares worth S$1.95 billion changed hands.

Drivers of trading activity included Golden Agri-Resources, up 6.52 per cent with 44.7 million shares traded, and Singtel, which saw about 40 million shares traded and the afternoon's gains erased to close flat at S$3.08.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
5 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 30, 2018
Real Estate

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

AK_MAS_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

file72mq3lu225ku9py7jcx.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening