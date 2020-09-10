You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 2,492.09, uninspired by Wall Street's overnight bounce as tech's three-day rout in the US paused.

Other key Asian equity gauges ended mixed. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia posted gains, while China, Hong Kong and Malaysia closed in the red.

The gains in US indices aside, it is anybody's guess how long the buying in the beaten-down tech sector will last; it is an uncertainty that may be weighing on traders' minds.

Jingyi Pan, IG Singapore's market strategist, said: "No doubt, it remains early stages to establish a floor for the decline, with momentum still pointing south. A further dip (below the 50-day moving average) ... could induce fresh concerns, but for the time being, prices may loiter in no man's land."

The local bourse's third straight day of decline comes ahead of US weekly jobless claims data, followed by Friday's CPI figures and the policy meeting by the European Central Bank.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bank Negara Malaysia kept its historically low rates unchanged, as largely expected on Thursday, but vowed to utilise its policy levers to cushion more pandemic pain if necessary.

The US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting is set to follow next week.

Eyes are also on Brexit, following news that the European Union is considering legal action against UK over plans to breach the Brexit agreement, which left the pound headed for its longest losing streak since March.

In the year to date, the STI has lost 23 per cent. The gains in the three banking stocks UOB, DBS and OCBC on Thursday were unable to keep the market's barometer away from the negative territory.

Leading the losses were Wilmar International, Jardine Matheson, Ascendas Reit and the Singapore Exchange.

Trading volume on the Singapore market totalled 1.58 billion shares worth S$1.16 billion. Among the STI stocks, 11 counters rose, and 16 fell.

Once again, Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) and Sembcorp Industries (SCI) drew active trading and continued their pattern from Wednesday. SembMarine's stock fell 0.8 Singapore cent or 4.2 per cent to 18.2 Singapore cents; SCI, "free of the marine drag" post-demerger, gained 2 Singapore cents or 1.7 per cent to S$1.19. SembMarine was the day's second most active counter, with 91 million shares worth S$17 million done; SCI saw 31 million shares worth S$37 million change hands.

The day's biggest winner was Sunningdale Tech, which climbed 18 Singapore cents or 14.4 per cent to S$1.43. The mainboard-listed precision manufacturer said on Wednesday that it was approached in relation to a possible transaction involving its shares.

AGV Group fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 4 per cent to 2.4 Singapore cents. On Thursday morning, the Catalist-listed firm, which provides hot-dip galvanising services to the steel-and-iron sector, said that its executive director Albert Ang was resisting a call from the nominating committee to step down amid a probe by the Commercial Affairs Department. He has been on leave of absence since Aug 7.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

[SYDNEY] The balance of Australian loans on payment "holidays" due to the coronavirus pandemic fell 12 per cent to A...

Sep 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered veteran Judy Hsu will be moved to a global role from Jan 1, 2021. She will take charge of a...

Sep 10, 2020 05:28 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.6...

Sep 10, 2020 05:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board

DARCO Water Technologies' minority shareholders have fired back at non-executive deputy chairman and controlling...

Sep 10, 2020 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong arrests 15 people linked to Next Digital stock surge

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police said it arrested 15 people in connection to last month's surge in shares of Next...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.