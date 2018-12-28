You are here

Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:29 PM
SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 8.69 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,053.43. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 222 to 158, after about 942.5 million shares worth S$539.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was flat at 4.4 Singapore cents, with 52.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding SG, which rose 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.23; and DBS which was up 0.3 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$23.53. 

