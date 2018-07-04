You are here

Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Wednesday

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 5:58 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.3 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.99 points to close at 3,244.89.

Losers edged out gainers 188 to 177, as some 1.98 billion shares worth S$1.01 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.03 to S$1.18 with 56.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and ThaiBev.

Among active index stocks, DBS advanced 0.73 per cent to close at S$26.34 and UOB similarly advanced by 1.57 per cent to close at S$27.15.

