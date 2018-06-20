Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Wednesday

LOCAL equities made a modest recovery on Wednesday from a five-day losing streak, tracking Asian markets' rebound from the recent tariff-fuelled sell-off.

The Straits Times Index rose 14.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 3,315.90.

Gainers beat losers 254 to 154 on the full bourse, as 1.9 billion shares were traded to the tune of S$1.18 billion.

Offshore and marine group Ezion Holdings was up by 0.3 Singapore cent, or 3.7 per cent, to 8.4 Singapore cents with 53.4 million shares traded, while commodities trader Noble Group jumped 62.96 per cent to 8.8 Singapore cents on 39.6 million shares.

But agribusiness Wilmar International lost S$0.05, or 1.58 per cent, to S$3.12, with 12.4 million shares changing hands.

Venture Corp, the benchmark index's battered technology stock, slipped by S$0.28, or 1.51 per cent, to S$18.21.