You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Wednesday

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 5:53 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.4 per cent or 13.11 points to 3,058.65. 

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 177 gainers to 166 losers, as 988.7 million shares worth S$852 million in total changed hands.

Heavily traded counters included Singtel, which closed flat at S$2.96 on a trade of over 21 million shares, and Golden Agri-Resources, which fell 1.96 per cent to S$0.25 with 34.4 million shares traded. 

Among financials, only OCBC Bank ended the day in red, down 0.09 per cent to S$11.14. Its peers edged higher - UOB added 0.25 per cent to S$24.36, while DBS gained 0.09 per cent to S$23.57. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

AK_DB_1912.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore sees exodus of almost 50 investment bankers since May

Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin receives delisting notice, must provide exit offer; company to appeal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening