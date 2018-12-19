Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.4 per cent or 13.11 points to 3,058.65.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 177 gainers to 166 losers, as 988.7 million shares worth S$852 million in total changed hands.

Heavily traded counters included Singtel, which closed flat at S$2.96 on a trade of over 21 million shares, and Golden Agri-Resources, which fell 1.96 per cent to S$0.25 with 34.4 million shares traded.

Among financials, only OCBC Bank ended the day in red, down 0.09 per cent to S$11.14. Its peers edged higher - UOB added 0.25 per cent to S$24.36, while DBS gained 0.09 per cent to S$23.57.