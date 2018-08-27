You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Monday

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:44 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 12.62 points to 3,225.62.

Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 163, or about four up for every three down, as 1.15 billion shares worth S$764.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 48.2 million shares traded, falling S$0.001 to S$0.001. Other actives included ThaiBev and YZJ Shipbuilding.

All three local banks rose at the closing bell. DBS was up 0.2 per cent to S$25.19, OCBC Bank rose 0.9 per cent to S$11.26 and UOB inched up 0.22 per cent to close at S$26.92.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble snags shareholders’ nod on pivotal debt revamp at SGM

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New initiatives to help Singapore firms access innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

BP_Forest City_270818_83.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening