Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 12.62 points to 3,225.62.

Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 163, or about four up for every three down, as 1.15 billion shares worth S$764.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 48.2 million shares traded, falling S$0.001 to S$0.001. Other actives included ThaiBev and YZJ Shipbuilding.

All three local banks rose at the closing bell. DBS was up 0.2 per cent to S$25.19, OCBC Bank rose 0.9 per cent to S$11.26 and UOB inched up 0.22 per cent to close at S$26.92.