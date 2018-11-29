Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 14.96 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,109.44. Gainers outnumbered losers 235 to 167, with about 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose about 5 per cent to S$0.062 with 215 million shares changing hands. Other actives included penny stocks Rich Capital, down 12.5 per cent to S$0.007, and Nico Steel, up 20 per cent to S$0.006.