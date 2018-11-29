You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:52 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 14.96 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,109.44. Gainers outnumbered losers 235 to 167, with about 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion in total changing hands. 

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose about 5 per cent to S$0.062 with 215 million shares changing hands. Other actives included penny stocks Rich Capital, down 12.5 per cent to S$0.007, and Nico Steel, up 20 per cent to S$0.006.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening