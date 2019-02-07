Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 16.08 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,200.64. About 818.19 million securities worth S$920.13 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.13 per security.

Gainers outnumbered losers 205 to 138.

The most actively traded stock was liftboat-focused Ezion Holdings, which closed 0.3 Singapore cent or 6 per cent lower at 4.7 Singapore cents with 76 million shares changing hands.

Index-listed actives included Genting Singapore and ThaiBev.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings gained S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to close at S$24.33, OCBC Bank added S$0.11 or 1 per cent to S$11.49 and United Overseas Bank closed S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent higher at S$25.28.