Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 14.55 points to 3,053.6.

Losers outnumbered gainers 221 to 159, amid heavy trading of some 2.08 billion shares worth S$1.05 billion in total.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 53.69 million shares traded, ending the day 3.08 per cent, or two Singapore cents, higher to 67 Singapore cents. Other actives included Genting Sing and Rex International.

Financials ended lower on Tuesday, with OCBC Bank shedding 1.32 per cent or 15 Singapore cents to S$11.22.

UOB ended at S$24.20, down 1.18 per cent or 29 Singapore cents, while DBS eased 0.85 per cent, or 20 Singapore cents, to S$23.32.