Singapore shares close 0.6% down on Thursday

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:40 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.6 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index falling 18.2 points to 3,225.72.

Losers outnumbered gainers 229 to 156, as some 2.24 billion shares worth S$1.09 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rex International, flat at 7.1 Singapore cents with 106.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Rich Capital, also flat at 0.9 Singapore cent with 52.6 million shares traded and Singtel, up 1.88 per cent to S$3.26 with 37.42 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS, down 0.24 per cent to S$25.27, and OCBC Bank, up 0.09 per cent to S$11.42.

