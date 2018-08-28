You are here

Singapore shares close 0.7% up on Tuesday

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 5:48 PM
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 21.93 points to 3,247.55 at the closing bell.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 194 gainers to 206 losers, as some 1.30 billion shares worth S$872.7 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 161.33 million shares traded, doubling in price to end at 0.2 Singapore cent. Other actives included Noble Group with 74.6 million shares, down 14.09 per cent to 12.8 Singapore cents, and ThaiBev with 46.84 million shares traded, down 2.34 per cent to 62.5 Singapore cents.

Active stocks included DBS, up 0.83 per cent to S$25.40, and OCBC Bank, up 1.95 per cent to S$11.48.

