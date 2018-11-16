Singapore shares close 1 per cent up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on the last trading day of the week, with the Straits Times Index gaining one per cent, or 29.07 points, to 3,083.6 on Friday's close.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 181 gainers to 193 losers, as some 850.4 million shares worth S$858.1 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nam Cheong with 27.99 million shares changing hands, falling 18.18 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 0.9 Singapore cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Singtel.

Among active index stocks, ComfortDelGro gained 0.94 per cent, up two Singapore cents to S$2.16, while DBS Bank finished 0.73 per cent, or 17 Singapore cents higher to S$23.32.