You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 1.7% higher

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:56 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

THE Singapore bourse continued to trade on an optimistic path on Tuesday, with sentiments lifted by vaccine hopes and Wall Street’s overnight rally. 

The key Straits Times Index jumped 42.05 points or 1.66 per cent to finish at 2,581.33.

Indices across major Asian bourses including Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Australia also posted strong gains. The market euphoria is unfolding as more economies ease restrictions that had led to one of the steepest downturns since the Great Depression.

Phillip Futures analyst Samuel Siew, referring to the encouraging outcome of an early-stage trial by Moderna Inc on an experimental vaccine, said: “Currently, it appears that the hopes for a potential Covid-19 vaccine appears to be outweighing the rising geopolitical (US-China) tensions.

“That story (about the hope of a vaccine) may yet contain heartbreak for bulls,” cautioned Jeffrey Halley of OANDA, referring to the small sample size of the trial and that, in the best-case scenario, it could take a year for “normal life” to make a comeback.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares advance at Tuesday's open after Wall Street surge; STI up 2%

Some 1.8 billion shares worth S$1.54 billion were traded on the local bourse. Gainers outpaced losers with 24 counters up and five down.

Tuesday’s extended gains from the day before was once again led by Singapore’s three banks DBS, UOB and OCBC, which rose by between 1.7 and 2.8 per cent.

One of the day’s active counters was Yoma Strategic, with 33 million shares worth S$8.5 million traded; the counter gained one Singapore cent or 4.17 per cent to 25 Singapore cents. DBS Group Research issued a "buy" call on the counter, with a target price of 50 Singapore cents after Yoma’s recent tie-up with Alipay operator to spur its investment in a financial services provider in Myanmar.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings rose three Singapore cents, or more than 5 per cent, to 61 Singapore cents. At one point, it jumped to a high of 66 Singapore cents. It announced on Monday night that certain substantial shareholders were mulling options on their holdings in the company.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 05:50 PM
Consumer

Sony to take full control of listed financial arm for 400b yen

[TOKYO] Sony Corp said on Tuesday it will turn its listed financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly...

May 19, 2020 05:23 PM
Transport

European auto market hit by record sales plunge

[PARIS] Europe's auto market suffered a record plunge in April according to sector data released on Tuesday, and is...

May 19, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.81...

May 19, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade

[BEIJING] Farmers in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on...

May 19, 2020 04:26 PM
Garage

WeWork India lays off 20% of workforce as virus lockdowns weigh

[BENGALURU] WeWork's India franchise said on Tuesday it laid off 100 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.