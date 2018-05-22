You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close down 0.14% on Tuesday

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:44 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A LACKLUSTRE session saw the Straits Times Index end lower on Tuesday by 5.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,543.18, amid few clear leads.

Losers thrashed gainers 230 to 157 on the overall bourse, or about three down for every two up.

Liquidity was thin, as 1.06 billion shares changed hands for a value of just S$894.9 million.

Bourse operator Singapore Exchange weighed down the index with a loss of S$0.16, or 2.09 per cent, to S$7.48 over the news of an interim injunction on its planned India equity derives.

Water treatment company Moya Holdings Asia shed half a Singapore cent, or 5.26 per cent, to S$0.09, on 21.4 million shares, after launching a rights issue with new rights shares priced at 9.5 Singapore cents apiece.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
5 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

May 22, 2018
Real Estate

HDB puts on sale 3,970 BTO flats in Sengkang, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Tampines

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BP_Mohamed Azmin Ali_220518_115.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening