Singapore shares close down 0.14% on Tuesday

A LACKLUSTRE session saw the Straits Times Index end lower on Tuesday by 5.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,543.18, amid few clear leads.

Losers thrashed gainers 230 to 157 on the overall bourse, or about three down for every two up.

Liquidity was thin, as 1.06 billion shares changed hands for a value of just S$894.9 million.

Bourse operator Singapore Exchange weighed down the index with a loss of S$0.16, or 2.09 per cent, to S$7.48 over the news of an interim injunction on its planned India equity derives.

Water treatment company Moya Holdings Asia shed half a Singapore cent, or 5.26 per cent, to S$0.09, on 21.4 million shares, after launching a rights issue with new rights shares priced at 9.5 Singapore cents apiece.