Singapore shares close down 0.4% on Friday

TRACKING overnight losses on Wall Street, a wobbly Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Friday as the poor sentiment from trade skirmishes lingered.

The STI was down by 12.6 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 3,287.4, with gainers narrowly outpacing losers 200 to 188 on the overall bourse.

Some two billion shares were traded for a value of S$1.19 billion.

Noble Group topped the actives list on a churn of 127.2 million shares, adding 3.7 Singapore cents, or 35.58 per cent, to 14.1 Singapore cents.

But Venture Corp lost ground again, slipping S$0.03, or 0.17 per cent, to S$18.06 after falling below the S$18 mark in intra-day trade.