You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close down by 0.97% on Monday

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:36 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

TRADE wars and oil price jitters took their toll on Singapore equities on Monday, as the market returned from its Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

The Straits Times Index lost 32.69 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 3,324.04. Meanwhile, on the overall bourse, losers beat gainers 302 to 118 – about three down for every one up – as 898.5 million securities were traded to the tune of S$1.38 billion.

Chinese exchanges were shut for the Dragon Boat Festival, but Tokyo shed 0.75 per cent and Seoul closed lower by 1.16 per cent.

On Singapore’s benchmark index, telco Singtel ended flat at S$3.19 on a volume of 26.2 million shares, with analysts reassured by management’s showing at an investor day last week.

Separately, semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings lost S$0.17, or 14.53 per cent, to S$1, with 7.85 million shares changing hands.

UMS Holdings was lower by 4.5 Singapore cents, or 5.46 per cent, to S$0.78 on 7.03 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 1.6%

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 at debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening