You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close flat on Friday

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:35 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse spent much of the day underwater to finish Friday on a flat note.

The STI fell 0.7 point or 0.02 per cent to end the day at 3,427.5 with the losses led by banking stocks. Week-on-week, it lost 85.72 points or 2.4 per cent.

Some 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.38 billion changed hands versus Thursday's 2.7 billion shares worth S$3.5 billion. Losers outpaced gainers with 212 counters down and 195 counters up.

Asian markets were mixed with benchmark indices in Japan and China in the red while South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia ended the week with gains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fears over the prospect of trade war rose after the US said it would impose metal tariffs on allies Europe, Mexico and Canada, which in turn vowed to retaliate.

Markets in Europe and the US slipped overnight as US President Donald Trump fanned fears over trade tensions while the Italian political crisis - a major spook factor mid-week - appeared to ease off.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) extended its losses, slipping 0.5 US cent or 1.8 per cent to 27 US cents. It lost 7 per cent the previous day on the back of MSCI's rebalancing - it was removed from MSCI Singapore Index and included in the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index effective June 1. OCBC Investment Research expects volatility in the counter over the medium-term as HPHT is seen as a proxy to the US-China trade situation.

"Nonetheless, we believe that the current price point presents an important buying opportunity for investors," said the house, adding that the business trust looked "cheap" relative to its own fair value of 43 US cents and also that of Bloomberg consensus target price of 35 US cents.

Sabah-based timber firm Jawala Inc joined the Catalist for the first time today at 2pm, opening at 26.5 Singapore cents versus its offer price of 25 Singapore cents and finished the day at 26 Singapore cents.

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminium tariffs

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

modi.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR cancellation was coalition policy from the start, says Mahathir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening