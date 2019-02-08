You are here

Singapore shares close flat on Friday

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:58 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed flat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.40 points or 0.04 per cent to 3,202.04. About 1.19 billion securities worth S$965.41 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.81 per security.

Losers outnumbered gainers 222 to 150. 

The most actively traded stock was liftboat-focused Ezion Holdings, which closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.3 per cent lower at 4.5 Singapore cents with 88.6 million shares changing hands. 

Index-listed actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings dropped S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to close at S$24.30, OCBC Bank dipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.48 and United Overseas Bank closed S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent at S$25.24.

