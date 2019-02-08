Singapore shares close flat on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed flat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.40 points or 0.04 per cent to 3,202.04. About 1.19 billion securities worth S$965.41 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.81 per security.

Losers outnumbered gainers 222 to 150.

The most actively traded stock was liftboat-focused Ezion Holdings, which closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.3 per cent lower at 4.5 Singapore cents with 88.6 million shares changing hands.

Index-listed actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings dropped S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to close at S$24.30, OCBC Bank dipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.48 and United Overseas Bank closed S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent at S$25.24.