Singapore shares close higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 11.11 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,052.49.

Gainers outnumbered losers 196 to 175, after about 1.1 billion shares worth S$530.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Vallianz, which rose 42.9 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to one Singapore cent apiece, with 46.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included United Engineers which rose 1.6 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$2.59, and OCBC which gained 0.8 per cent or nine Singapore cents to S$10.89.