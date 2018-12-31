You are here

Singapore shares close higher on last day of trading in 2018

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 12:20 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 12.73 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,066.16.About 520 million shares worth S$361 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 206 to 123.

The most actively traded stock was Lion Gold, which traded at S$0.001 with 56.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Jiutian Chemical. 

