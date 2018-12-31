Singapore shares close higher on last day of trading in 2018

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 12.73 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,066.16.About 520 million shares worth S$361 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 206 to 123.

The most actively traded stock was Lion Gold, which traded at S$0.001 with 56.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Jiutian Chemical.