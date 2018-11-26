You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 5:22 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 40.89 points, or 1.34 per cent to 3,093.38. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 154, after about 1.6 billion shares worth S$853.8 million changed hands.

Offshore and marine and oil-linked penny stocks were the most actively traded, with Ezion Holdings up 0.3 Singapore cent or 7.5 per cent to S$0.043, Rex International up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.9 per cent to S$0.07, and Vallianz down 0.1 Singapore cent or 10 per cent to S$0.009.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
5 The dearth of engineers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore High Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening