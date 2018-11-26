Singapore shares close higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 40.89 points, or 1.34 per cent to 3,093.38.

Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 154, after about 1.6 billion shares worth S$853.8 million changed hands.

Offshore and marine and oil-linked penny stocks were the most actively traded, with Ezion Holdings up 0.3 Singapore cent or 7.5 per cent to S$0.043, Rex International up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.9 per cent to S$0.07, and Vallianz down 0.1 Singapore cent or 10 per cent to S$0.009.